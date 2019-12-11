55,000 pounds of breakfast burritos recalled due to possible contamination

Some Ruiz breakfast burritos are being recalled due to possible foreign matter contamination.

Three consumers said they found white plastic pieces in the burritos

WASHINGTON (WKBN) – More than 55,000 pounds of Ruiz breakfast burritos are being recalled due to possible contamination. Ruiz Food Products is recalling approximately 55,013 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat (NRTE) breakfast burrito products containing eggs, sausage, and cheese that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic.

The burritos were produced on October 15, 2019. The following products are impacted:

3.38-lb. Value Pack, containing 12 individually wrapped, 4.5-oz. “EL MONTEREY Signature BURRITO EGG, SAUSAGE & CHEESE” with a “Best if Used By” date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 45694” printed on the value pack bag and the individual wrappings, next to the lot code.

The burritos were shipped to retailers nationwide. The problem was discovered after three consumers complained of finding pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic in the product. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ruiz Foods Products Inc., Consumer Line at (800) 772-6474.