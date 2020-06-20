6 staffers setting up for Trump rally tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, in North Charleston, S.C. Trump is looking to reverse a decline in his political fortunes by returning to the format that has so often energized himself and his base: a raucous, no-holds-barred rally before thousands of ardent supporters. Trump understands the stakes and is pushing ahead despite pleas from some health officials in Oklahoma to delay a rally in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20 until the region has a better handle on the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s campaign says six staff members setting up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, says that “quarantine procedures” have been initiated and no staff members who tested positive will attend the event. He says no one who had immediate contact with those staffers will attend, either.

Murtaugh says campaign staff members are tested for COVID-19 as part of the campaign’s safety protocols. Campaign officials say everyone who is attending the rally will be given temperature checks before they pass through security.

