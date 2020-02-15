6-year-old taken from school to mental health facility without mother’s consent

JACKSONVILLE, FL (CNN) – A 6-year-old Florida girl with special needs was sent to a mental health facility without her mother’s permission.

A clinical social worker at Love Grove Elementary School declared Nadia King a “threat to herself and others” on February 4.

The social worker used Florida’s Baker Act to force police to take the child to River Point Behavioral Health for evaluation.

Jacksonville police body cams show the girl holding an officer’s hand while walking out of the school.

A female officer is heard saying “she’s been actually very pleasant.”

The male officer responds, “I think it’s more of them not wanting to deal with it.”

While this was happening, the school called King’s mother, Martina Falk.

Falk is outraged the school used the Baker Act on her child.

She’s hired a lawyer to look into the matter.

The school says the girl was “destroying school property” and “attacking staff.”