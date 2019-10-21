6000+ pounds of sausage patties sold at Walmart recalled over salmonella concerns

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (KXRM) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says more than 6,000 pounds of frozen sausage patties have been recalled over concerns they may be contaminated with salmonella.

A Food Safety and Inspection Service statement released Friday says the ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage products were made by George’s Prepared Food in Caryville, Tennessee.

They were sold under the “Great Value” brand name and shipped nationwide.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on the package.

The following products are being recalled:

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

Officials say there haven’t been any adverse reactions reported. But the agency did label the health risk high, and advised that salmonella can cause an infection accompanied by abdominal cramps and fevers, among other symptoms.

If you have any of the recalled products, you should throw them away or return them to the store.