7 sets of twins born the same day at Kansas hospital

WICHITA, KS (KSNW) – They say two is better than one. That is certainly the case for several new parents in Kansas recently.

“With two babies or one, it’s a miracle to be able to watch the babies be born,” said Miranda Hendrick, a registered nurse at Wesley Medical Center.

Twins Elaina and Levi Conner were born on Jan. 13, a busy day at Wesley when seven sets of twins were born within 24 hours.

“I got here at 5 p.m., and within the first 30 minutes, we had the first vaginal set of twins, and then about an hour or two later had the next set and then an hour after that, the third set on my shift,” said Dr. Katelyn Twist, an OB-GYN second-year resident at Wesley.

“We weren’t sure if there were any twins left in the city at that point,” she said.

Kellie Fredin, Wesley labor and delivery unit manager, said it may have been a first.

“We deliver multiples all the time, but that many in one day is probably pretty close to a record,” said Fredin.

The twin takeover, incidentally, resulted in the boys outnumbering the girls nine to five.

“Our labor and delivery team, as well as our NICU team, was a huge part of those 24 hours. Our postpartum staff upstairs, everybody just pitches in and works really hard and makes it a great experience,” Fredin said.

Though the deliveries went smoothly, Twist joked that might not always be the case for the new parents.

“They will probably, for years to come, whenever they call a place here in town to set up for a birthday party, there might be confusion of, ‘Oh, we already have the twins registered for that day.’ And they’re gonna have to say, ‘No, we’re one of the other sets of twins,'” she said.