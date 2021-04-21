Countdown to Tax Day
7-year-old ’embarrassed’ after teacher, another student cut her hair

by: Darcie Loreno/WJW,

This undated photo provided by Jimmy Hoffmeyer shows his daughter Jurnee Hoffmeyer, 7, before a classmate and a teacher cut her hair on separate occasions. (Jimmy Hoffmeyer via AP)

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI (WJW) — A 7-year-old girl in Michigan is gaining attention after her father says her hair was cut at school twice in one week without his permission.

Jimmy Hoffmeyer said his daughter, Jurnee, came home from school recently with hair missing, WJRT reported. He said a student on her bus cut her hair off on one side during her ride home.

That day, he took Jurnee to a salon to get her hair evened out in an asymmetrical cut.

During the same week, he said, his daughter came home from school with another haircut. Jurnee told her father it was cut by a teacher.

Hoffmeyer said his daughter is biracial and that “our kind of hair, you can’t just wet it down and cut it.” He said his daughter was “so embarrassed.”

The length of her hair was down the middle of her back, he told WJRT.

Hoffmeyer said he received an apology from the school, but he is seeking a public apology. He has since enrolled Jurnee at a different school.

WJRT reported that the district did not return their calls for comment.

