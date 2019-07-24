700 pounds of meat recalled for possible human blood contamination

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Restaurants are being asked to throw away or return any meat that has come from an Alabama based food distributor, US Foods, due to possible blood contamination.

The company announced a voluntary recall of about 712 pounds of fresh and frozen raw beef and pork. It is suspected that an employee at the facility may have cut them self during the production of the meats.

The USDA has labeled this situation as a “Class 1” recall. This type of recall means it’s a “health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.” There have not been any known illnesses coming from this possible contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the meat was produced on July 18 and distributed to restaurants in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee. Thebrand names reportedly include Stock Yard Angus, Cattleman’s Selection, Patuxent Farms and SRA.

WXYZ reported that the meat was shipped to a handful of restaurants of southern states, and none of the meat was for retail sales.

A way for consumers can avoid eating contaminated meat is by not ordering meat entrees in the states where the meat was sold. Also clarifying with restaurant managers beforehand to ensure that the meat being served is not affected.

For more information and a full list of products being recalled, visit the USDA website.