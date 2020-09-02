75th anniversary ceremony marking the end of WWII in the Pacific held at Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR, HI (WOWK, AP) – Today marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific.

A commemoration ceremony is set to take place this afternoon in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, aboard the USS Missouri, the battleship that hosted the Japanese surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay. The three-hour event will include remarks from keynote speaker and U.S. Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper.

The ceremony will begin with music from the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band & U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Band, and will include several other speakers, including Hawaii Governor David Ige.

Due to concerns about the pandemic, the ceremony is limited to survivors of the war living in Hawaii.

You can watch the full ceremony here on wowktv.com.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories