76-year-old with COVID-19 wakes up moments before cremation in India: reports

BARAMTI, India (NEXSTAR) — A 76-year-old woman in India, who tested positive for COVID-19, woke up moments before her cremation, according to local media reports in India.

According to India Today, the woman was isolated at home when her condition worsened on May 10. The woman’s family was transporting her to a local hospital when she fell unconscious.

The family, assuming she had died, returned home and prepared for her cremation. She started “crying” and “opened her eyes” moments before the family was planning to begin her cremation, according to Santosh Gaikwad, a police official in Baramati.

The woman is now being treated at a local hospital.

After hitting record highs for weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases in India was stabilizing, said Dr. V.K. Paul, a government health expert.

The Health Ministry on Sunday reported 311,170 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, down from 326,098 on Saturday. It also reported 4,077 additional deaths, taking the total fatalities to 270,284. Both figures are almost certainly a vast undercount, experts say.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.