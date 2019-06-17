8-year-old boy bitten by shark at NC coast

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — Brunswick County confirms EMS was called to Bald Head Island Sunday about a shark bite.

Village Manager Chris McCall says, the 8-year-old boy was in the ocean around 4pm when a shark grabbed him by the leg.

The call came in around 4 p.m. Sunday from South Bald Head Wynd.

The boy was taken to the hospital on the Bald Head Island ferry.

He is being treated for multiple puncture wounds, but is expected to make a full recovery.

According to McCall, the size and type of the sharkis unknown at this time.

The boy was quickly treated by Village Public Safety Officer’s (PSO) and transported off island by Bald Head Island ferry (approximately 20-25 minute commute to Southport NC).

The minimal injuries sustained did not require a medevac (Life Flight) to the local area hospital.

Given the age of the victim as being a minor the Village will not release the name and any other specific details surrounding the incident.