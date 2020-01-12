8-year-old boy suffering from life-threatening injuries after shooting

FORT WAYNE, IN – An 8-year-old boy is suffering from life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting.

Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 3200 block of Logan Avenue; just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say they found the boy inside a home with a gunshot wound near his shoulder and chest.

The boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition, and then downgraded to life-threatening condition.

He was inside a home at the time; the gunshots came from outside.

Detectives are working with people inside the home to figure out what happened.

This shooting is still under investigation.

