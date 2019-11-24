82-year-old bodybuilder fights break-in suspect

Rochester, NY (CNN) – A crowd gathered around 82-year-old Willie Murphy at the Maplewood YMCA. All of them captivated as Murphy shares the story of what she experienced Thursday night.

A man knocked on the door to her home asking for help. Murphy said she called the police, but didn’t let the man inside.

“He was outside and saying please call an ambulance because I’m sick, I’m sick,” Murphy says. “I hear a loud noise. And I am saying to myself, ‘What the heck was that? The young man is in my home – broke the door.”

She tried not to panic. After all, Murphy is an award-winning weight lifter, who just won a competition earlier this year.

“I’m alone and I’m old, but guess what? I’m tough,” Murphy says. “I took that table, and I went to work on him. And guess what? The table broke. And when he’s down, I’m jumping on him.”

The man fell to the floor. When officers arrived minutes later, it wasn’t Murphy who needed medical attention.

“He’s laying down already because I really had did a number on that man,” Murphy says

The suspect, who police say was intoxicated, was taken to the hospital.

Murphy is not pressing charges.

She’s cheered on by her friends at the gym. Some even taking selfies with her.

Rajen Sells says he hopes the suspect learned a lesson.

“She is the wrong person to mess with,” Sells says.

Jim Marron has been friends with her for over a decade. He’s not surprised Murphy held her own.

“I probably weigh twice as much as her, I wouldn’t want to tango with her. Don’t mess with Willie,” Marron says.

