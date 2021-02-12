9-year-old pepper sprayed by police: ‘Please don’t do this to me’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — Newly released police body camera video shows the moments after Rochester police officers pepper sprayed a 9-year-old girl.

In the video you can hear the 9-year-old saying, “Please don’t do this” and calling for her father.

According to her mother, she was suffering from a mental health incident that stemmed from a custody dispute.

Previously released footage shows the officers also handcuffing the 9-year-old and putting her in the back of a squad car.

NewsNation spoke with her mother shortly after the incident. She says her daughter deserved better

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren ordered the new body camera footage’s release. She also announced a public database of police disciplinary records under the state’s civil service law.

The released body camera footage can be seen in full below: