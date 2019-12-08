98-year-old Army veteran recalls attacks on Pearl Harbor, Hickam Field

NEW YORK, (CBS) – In New York City, survivors of the attack and their families visited the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum today for a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the anniversary. One of the survivors is 98-year-old Armando “Chick” Galella, an Army veteran who was stationed at Hickam Field in Hawaii at the time of the attacks.

He told reporters at the Intrepid, “It’s a memory that brings me back to my younger days. The ones at Pearl Harbor. And this brings back memories to me… When the Japanese came over that day, they came over and hit Pearl Harbor and hit Hickam Field at the same time. Because they were destroying the hangars, the airfields because they didn’t want any planes to get up in the air. At that time, and they may have one scoop. I imagined they must have did this for a long, long time because they knew what to do. And I will never forgive and I will never forget.”

The surprise Pearl Harbor attack on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, dealt America a historic blow. When the last Japanese fighter planes left Hawaii skies, two hours and 20 minutes after the attack had started, 2,403 Americans were dead, the Pacific Fleet was in ruins, and the United States was thrown into war.

“So, I was going downtown that day, and I said to myself, ‘let me have breakfast at the post so I don’t have to spend no money downtown,'” said Galella. “So I get up early that morning to get down to mess hall. We had our own mess hall. I get down there around 7, 7:30. Had my breakfast. All of a sudden, I’m coming out of the breakfast. Vroom, vroom! They’re blasting all over the place. They said, ‘what the hell’s going on?’ I saw the red service. We’re being attacked that day.”

When asked if it was hard to believe that 78 years had passed since the historic day, Galella said, “No. It seems like to me that it was like a bad dream. Like yesterday. Yesterday. I take everything out of my mind. I’m gonna speak out of my mind and out of my heart.”

