A 9-year-old’s birthday wish: toys to donate to Toys for Tots

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS) – A little girl with a big heart is using her special day to give back. 9-year-old Sophia Burns didn’t ask for anything for her birthday, just toys for kids in need.

“I donated all of my toys from my birthday party to Toys for Tots,” Sophia said.

Sophia celebrated her birthday last month, and she asked all of her friends to bring unwrapped toys so that she could donate them to Toys for Tots.

Today at Saginaw Township Fire Station 3, she did just that in hopes of helping other kids have a merry Christmas with toys they’ll love.

Sophia’s mother, Shanna Burns said, “What hit me really hard was the next morning when she says to me – when she looks at the whole box and says, ‘Wow there’s going to be a lot of kids this Christmas that’s going to be very happy.'”

Everyone who donated, including Sophia, received a ride on the fire truck, but Sophia says, she’s more than happy to donate because she believes it’s better to give than to receive.

“We’re just a giving family and not a receiving,” Sophia says.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories