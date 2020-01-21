A unique shelter dog finds her fur-ever home

MATAWAN, N.J. (CBS) – A dog who has been in a shelter for a long time has finally found her forever home.

The Husky House shelter in Matawan, New Jersey said a breeder dropped Jubilee off, saying he was having trouble selling her because she looked “weird.” The shelter turned to the internet to find a forever home for Jubilee … and the response was “overwhelming.”

After the post went viral, four-year-old Jubilee was adopted by some of the Husky House’s previous adopters.

