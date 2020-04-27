A Wisconsin community’s special celebration for a 103-years-old WWII vet

PIGEON FALLS, WI (CNN) – A Wisconsin man and local celebrity is celebrating his 103rd birthday.

“It’s ever enjoyable to become really old,” Reynolds Tomter says. “I’m having a ball!”

To celebrate, the community of Pigeon Falls threw a social distance style birthday parade for the local legend.

“I talked with one of the members of the fire department way over a month ago before people were having fire truck parades because I knew that with safer at home issues, we weren’t going to be able to celebrate 103 years and that’s a big deal, so we kept it secret,” Pastor Mary Ann Bowman of Pigeon Falls Peace Lutheran Church says.

Reynolds is a World War II veteran and has made a big impact on the small town of Pigeon Falls.

“The only remaining charter member of the Pigeon Falls Line Club, he was a founder of the fire department, he owned the Pigeon Falls General Store, he likes to say ‘if they didn’t have it, you didn’t need it’ and then after he sold the store, then he became a realtor and had ‘Reynolds Realty’ in town,” Beth Warner, Reynolds’ granddaughter says.

“I never quit,” Reynolds says. “I never slowed down.”

So the whole community waited for Reynolds to ride by in the parade, to wish him a happy birthday.

“I’m thankful to be recognized,” he says. “It’s a pretty special day. It’s a family affair. It’s just one big family. We’re a small community, everybody’s together and appreciate each other, help each other.”

Family and friends of Reynolds wanted to give back the joy that he has given them.

“I cannot say enough about how he has blessed my life along with, obviously so many others,” he says.

“To have the relationship with someone who is so positive and such a light force and brings every single person he comes into contact with up is just an incredible blessing,” he added.

His secret to a long life?

“You’ve got to have a good outlook,” he says. “A positive thinking, that everything is fine, everything is going good and the future is going to be going fine. You’ve got to have a decent outlook to make it work.”

