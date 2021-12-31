Actors, comedians and president react to Betty White’s death

FILE – Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show “Hot in Cleveland” in Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Tributes from fellow actors and comedians poured in on social media Friday in reaction to the death of Betty White. “The Golden Girls” star was 99. Henry Winkler thanked White for her humor, warmth and activism. Seth Meyers says White was the only “Saturday Night Live″ host he ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. Kathy Griffin shared a few stories in a Twitter thread and wrote that White treated her like an equal in the comedy world. Dan Rather said our world would be better if more people followed White’s example. White was a television mainstay for more than 60 years.

— “It’s a shame. She was a lovely lady….Ninety-nine years old. As my mother would say, God love her.” -President Joe Biden, to reporters Friday.

“Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT are ..Thank you for yur humor, your warmth and your activism … Rest now and say Hi to Bill.” – Henry Winkler, on Twitter

“The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.” – Ryan Reynolds, on Twitter

“RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end.” – Seth Meyers, on Twitter

“Betty, who was gracious enough to be a guest star on the episode of “Kathy Griffin My Life on the D List”, where we get my mom Maggie a play date with Betty White, was a bucket list memory, touching and hilarious at the same time. We surprised Maggie, so when Betty shows up… at Sizzler Senior Early Bird Special, my Mom about fell OUT! And I got to spend the day on film and off camera, with my mom and Betty White. It was basically a dream girls day. Betty legit treated my mom like a friend. She answered every question, acted very shocked at…every word out of my mouth, which was mandatory. She hung out with my mom, like a peer. She treated me like we were in the same club or something. She actually treated me like an equal in the comedy gurrrl world. She was as sharp and funny as she was soft and wise…and no matter how long this world continues to spin, there will be only one Betty White.” – Kathy Griffin, on Twitter

“Peace and love, Betty White.” – Susanna Hoffs, on Twitter

“Betty White will go down in the history books as ageless..99 or 100, the numbers belie the fact that she lived the best life EVER! RIP Betty White.” Marlee Matlin, on Twitter

“A spirit of goodness and hope. Betty White was much beloved because of who she was, and how she embraced a life well lived. Her smile. Her sense of humor. Her basic decency. Our world would be better if more followed her example. It is diminished with her passing.” – Dan Rather, on Twitter

“Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever!” LeVar Burton, on Twitter

“So we’re eating cheesecake in honor of Betty White. Who’s with me?” – Ariana DeBose, on Twitter

“RIP to Betty White who was charming, delightful, hilarious, talented and unproblematic for 99.9 years.” – Roxane Gay, on Twitter