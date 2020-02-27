Adorable mantled guereza born at Prague Zoo

CZECH REPUBLIC (CBS) – TOO CUTE: This little mantled guereza was born at Prague Zoo in Czech Republic on Monday.

Mantled guerezas are black-and-white monkeys found primarily in Africa.

The yet-to-be-named newborn cuddled with its elders Wednesday as the older monkeys snacked.

