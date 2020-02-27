CZECH REPUBLIC (CBS) – TOO CUTE: This little mantled guereza was born at Prague Zoo in Czech Republic on Monday.
Mantled guerezas are black-and-white monkeys found primarily in Africa.
The yet-to-be-named newborn cuddled with its elders Wednesday as the older monkeys snacked.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Judge postpones lawsuit over opioid prescriptions
- Today is Pokémon Day!: Google announces the ‘Pokémon’ of the Year’
- Bill preventing license suspensions for unpaid fines passes WV House of Delegates
- Adorable mantled guereza born at Prague Zoo
- Kentucky camping season begins in March
- Ohio Attorney General: Dayton doctor indicted on 145 ‘gut-wrenchingly horrible’ child pornography charges
- Court rejects death sentence for father in toddler’s death
- Gunman kills five at Milwaukee brewery before taking own life
- West Virginia to start free transport to opioid treatment in March
- Woman will stand trial for ‘disturbing and heinous’ murder