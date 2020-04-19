Air Force Academy graduation hat toss

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (CBS) – CLASS OF 2020: Saturday was graduation day at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.
The ceremony was six weeks early, families had to watch virtually, and the graduates sat 8-feet apart because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the traditional hat toss and flyover still happened.
