Air travel stress survey

NEW YORK (CBS) – Thinking of flying away on a vacation to get away from the stress of daily life? Think again.

The travel website “The Points Guy” surveyed more than 2,300 adults in the US.

More than half the recent flyers said going to work is less stressful than air travel. Forty-four percent said going to the dentist is less stressful.

About one-third said going to the dreaded Department of Moton Vehicles or filing their taxes caused less stress.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories