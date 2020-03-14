Alabama daycare worker gives 3-year-old melatonin without consent

FORT PAYNE, AL (CBS) – A Fort Payne, Alabama daycare is under investigation after reports an employee gave a child medication without parental consent.

According to a letter sent by the owner of the daycare to parents, that employee has been fired.

Bonnie Walter’s 3-tear-old son attends the ROC Learning Center in Fort Payne.

” I’m a single mother, I work and go to college and it is terrifying leaving your kids anywhere with anyone so you put a lot of trust in these places and hope they”’ do as best a job as you can,” she says.

She says she’s never really had any problems with the care her son gets there until now.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources says the center self-reported one of its employees had given at least one child melatonin medication. Walters says the owner told her it happened in the K-3 classroom during nap time.

“I do believe her actions were wrong and she should be held responsible,” she says. “To what extent, that`s not for me to say. The daycare handled it the way they were supposed to. They found the problem and removed the problem.”

Officials say giving any sort of medication to a child without written parental consent is against the minimum standards for daycare and nighttime centers in Alabama.

“Children can have allergic reactions, can have different kind of reactions to medication that’s why it’s up to parents to give permission, written permission, to a center before any kind of medication is administered to a child, could be prescribed or over the counter,” says Barry Spear, communication director with Alabama Department of Human Resources.

Spear says if they find out there’s a lack of understanding of the rules at the ROC Learning Center, there will be additional training required there.

SHR officials say they investigation should be complete within the next week or so.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories