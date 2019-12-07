Alabama police officer killed in drug-related shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer was killed Friday during a drug-related shooting, authorities said, making him the sixth officer in the state to be killed in the line of duty this year.

The officer died at a hospital after being shot in the heart, Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray said during a news conference Friday evening. Authorities did not release the name of the slain officer, but said he was a 20-year veteran of the department.

Police said the suspect was captured.

“The Huntsville Police Department has suffered a tremendous loss,” McMurray said.

McMurray said the shooting occurred during a task force operation after investigators learned of a large amount of drugs being delivered. He said the suspect “drew a gun and immediately fired on the officer.”

The officer was wearing a bullet proof vest, but the bullet still managed to strike the officer in the heart, the police chief said. He said he will release the officer’s name Saturday.

Lt. Michael Johnson, a spokesman for the department, said the shooting is a stark reminder of the danger faced by police officers.

Six Alabama law enforcement officers have been killed this year in the line of duty, according to numbers released by the Alabama attorney general’s office following last month’s fatal shooting of Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams.