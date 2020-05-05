Alabama vet performs free surgery on girl’s dog

MONTGOMERY, AL (CNN) – A little girl’s dog is no longer in pain thanks to a kind animal outreach volunteer and a veterinarian.

The dog received some much needed medical care and it was all free of charge.

This is 11-year-old Zykirah and this is her best friend Scrappy.

“He’s my best, best, best, best friend,” Zykirah Hilton says.

One day Scrappy injured his front right foot.

“Limping around the house like he was limping on his little foot. So when Scrappy hurt it make me hurt,” Zykirah says. “When Scrappy hype it make me hype.”

Shortly after Scrappy injured himself, animal outreach volunteer Jennifer Gallagher got a call from Zykirah’s dad and he said.

“Is there any chance you can come look at this dog, we understand you do rescue, we need some help,” Gallagher says.

It didn’t take long for Gallagher to realize she need the help of a veterinarian.

“I went and looked and said okay this is beyond my scope i can’t do this one this is not something I can fix or help with,” Gallagher says.

That’s when Gallagher suggested Zykriah write a letter to Dr. Jessica Loch, an associate veterinarian at Taylor Crossing Animal Hospital.

“She took the initiative to actually write a letter to me, a really sweet heartwarming letter, and she said that this dog was the world to her and that if not for scrappy she wouldn’t be this brave,” Loch says.

Loch knew she had to something she took scrappy in and after assessing what turned out to be an untreatable fracture.

“We decided the best option for scrappy was to go ahead and amputate his leg,” Loch says. “He wouldn’t have as many complications healing from that.”

“He got stronger, made me stronger and I noticed that he’s not hurt anymore,” Zykirah says.

The entire procedure was done free of charge. Now over a month later, Scrappy is healing and doing well.

“Dogs are born with three legs and a spare so they tend to do really really well regardless,” Loch says.

Now leg free, but pain free, Zykriah has her best friend back in her arms.

