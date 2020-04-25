Almost 100-year-old British vet tops UK music chart for charity

UNITED KINGDOM (CNN) – Capt. Tom Moore has done it again. The British War veteran who has now raised more than $38 million dollars for the United Kingdom National Health Service by walking laps in his garden has now debuted a single at number one on the UK Music Charts- with a rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

On Friday, he became the oldest person to have ever reached No. 1, according to the official charts company.

The official charts company has credited Moore as a “symbol of hope and unity” across the UK amid the ongoing crisis.

Moore continued to thank the NHS and praise them for the “magnificent” work they are doing to tackle the COVID-19 crisis pandemic.

Moore will turn 100 next week.

You can download the rendition here, 100% of the proceeds from the single will be donated to the Just Giving Fundraiser.

