Police investigating new leads after Virginia Amber Alert issued for missing 3-month-old baby

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a 3-month-old boy who was reported missing Thursday morning in Newport News, Virginia.

Authorities believe the baby was abducted by an “unknown babysitter.”

Newport News police say 3-month-old Jiraiya Cherry was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 13300 block of Preakness Drive. Officers were called to the address around 10:20 a.m. after his family reported him missing, police said.

Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued an Amber Alert for the baby just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Virginia State Police has issued an Amber Alert pic.twitter.com/qNQZVa2Qia — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) February 4, 2021

Jiraiya is a Black male with a light complexion and dimples. He weighs about 10 pounds and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a striped onesie and blue pants.

The unknown babysitter is a Black female about 5 feet to 5 feet 6 inches tall. She has black dreadlocks down to the middle of her back and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black face mask with a black jacket. She is about 24 years old and speaks with a “slight” southern accent.

She may be driving a four-door silver sedan with Virginia plates. Police do not have an image of the specific vehicle at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the baby’s disappearance are still under investigation, police say.

Anyone who knows of Jiraiya’s whereabouts is asked to call Newport News Police Department Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew held a news conference around 5:45 p.m. Thursday about the missing child.

He said leads in the investigation had just developed before he started the press conference, but couldn’t disclose what they were.

However, Drew said he believed they would find the missing child.

“I look forward to seeing him soon,” Drew said, describing Jiraiya as a “beautiful, beautiful 3-month-old boy.”

Drew is asking anyone with additional information to contact the police department — even if it’s the smallest bit of information.

Drew said officers don’t have the name of the woman who took the child, although they believe — based on information they have so far — that the woman is a babysitter of some sort.

“Without going into disrupting the leads we have right now… We are looking for an individual, a ‘babysitter, if you will,'” he said.

BELOW: Watch the full Newport News police press conference held at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police have contacted local, state and federal law enforcement as part of the investigation. They also have conducted a K9 search and canvassed the area around where Jiraiya went missing. Officers also obtained a search warrant for the residence where Jiraiya had been. The search warrant “isn’t implicating anyone,” he said, but is meant to cover all aspects of the missing child investigation.

As far as the Amber Alert taking about seven hours to be released, Drew said there is five-item list of criteria police must meet before an Amber Alert is issued.

According to the Virginia State Police website, that criteria is:

The abducted child must be 17 years of age or younger or is currently enrolled in a secondary school in the Commonwealth, regardless of age, and the law enforcement agency believes the child has been abducted (unwillingly taken from their environment without permission from the child’s parent or legal guardian).

The law enforcement agency believes the missing child is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.

A law enforcement investigation has taken place that verified the abduction or eliminated alternative explanations.

Sufficient information is available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the child, suspect, and/or the suspect’s vehicle.

The Child must be entered into the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) missing person files as soon as practical.

Drew said two criteria couldn’t be verified at first: the law enforcement agency believes the missing child is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death, and the law enforcement investigation has taken place that verified the abduction or eliminated alternative explanations.

He said Newport News police had reached out to Virginia State Police Thursday morning with information for an Amber Alert, but state police needed more verified information before issuing the alert.

“There’s been a lot of questions and I certainly understand it,” Drew said about the delay in issuing the alert.

This is the second time this week that an Amber Alert was issued for a missing baby in Hampton Roads. The first alert was issued Wednesday after a baby girl was left unattended in a vehicle that was stolen from a Wawa in Chesapeake. That child was later found safe and still in her car seat at an apartment complex in Newport News.

This story is breaking and will be updated.