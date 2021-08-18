AMBER Alert canceled for 6-week-old boy in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Cleveland canceled an AMBER Alert for 6-week-old Cannon Tatum just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Cannon Tatum, Courtesy: City of Cleveland

According to the City of Cleveland, the child was reportedly taken by TaShanee Dumas, a friend of the family, around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect and the child were last seen in the area of West 85th and Madison in Cleveland.

Cleveland police report the child was found at a home in Youngstown and returned to his mother.

Police have not said if there are any charges in the case.

According to police, a woman reported to police that her child was taken around 11 p.m.

She told police she was involved in an argument and assaulted by Dumas, who drove off with the victim’s vehicle with her son inside the car.

