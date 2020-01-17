American Icon Betty White celebrates 98th birthday

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNN) – Actress and American Icon Betty White celebrates her 98th Birthday today.

Her first big role came in the 1970s when she appeared as a guest star, and soon after a series regular on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” However, many fans will forever know her as the cute, funny simpleton from St. Olaf, Minnesota, Rose Nylund, on “The Golden Girls.” She was originally offered the role of Blanche Devereaux but accepted the role of Rose instead.

Betty White has been nominated for 21 Prime-Time Emmy Awards, One Grammy Award, and in December of 2013, she earned the Guinness World Record for the longest TV career for a female entertainer.

In her over 70 years in show business, she has honored fans with her love for life, her spirit and her spunk.

Betty once said, “I’m the luckiest old broad on two feet.” No, Miss Betty, we’re the lucky ones!

Happy Birthday, Betty White!

