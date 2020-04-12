Amid virus, world’s Christians mark an Easter like no other

Pastor Cliff Lea preaches over a parking lot filled with cars during a drive-in service at the First Baptist Church of Leesburg on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. With coronavirus prevention measures shuttering houses of worship, pastors across the country are urging parishioners to use their cars to safely bring their communities closer together. Drive-in churches are popping up so worshipers can assemble. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Christians around the world celebrated Easter Sunday isolated in their homes by the coronavirus while pastors preached the faith’s joyous news of Christ’s resurrection to empty pews.

Pope Francis, small white figure at center left, delivers his blessing during Easter Sunday Mass inside an empty St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Andreas Solaro/Pool Photo via AP)

Italian Carabinieri stand by a cross, donated to them during the Holy Year of 2016, placed by an empty St. Peter’s Square in homage to Pope Francis while the pope celebrated an Easter Mass inside an empty St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

In this handout photo issued by 10 Downing Street, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks from 10 Downing Street praising NHS staff in a video message, after he was discharged from hospital a week after being admitted with persistent coronavirus symptoms, in London, Sunday, April 12, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is praising the National Health Service staff for saving his life in a video on Twitter after his discharge from St. Thomas’ Hospital in London. He said he did not have the words to properly thank the staff at NHS for “saving my life.” He lauded two nurses Johnson said stood by his bedside for 48 hours “when things could have gone either way.” (Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street via AP)

A woman wearing a face mask looks out of a window near the Vatican where Pope Francis was celebrating an Easter Mass inside an empty St. Peter’s Basilica, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

A security guard stands in front of a banner as residents clap and sing from their windows to pay tribute to health workers, essential personnel and security forces during an enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Few faithful attends Pope Francis’, small white figure at center, Easter Sunday Mass, inside an empty St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Andreas Solaro/Pool via AP)

Captain Darren Reilly of the Irish Defence Forces, reads a copy of The Proclamation outside the GPO on Dublin’s O’Connell Street during the annual 1916 Easter Commemoration, which because of the coronavirus was held in the courtyard inside the building, in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday April 12, 2020. The 1916 Proclamation declared Ireland’s independence from the United Kingdom. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. (Brian Lawless / PA via AP)

Workers inspect masks at a production line of the Wuhan Zonsen Medical Products Co. Ltd. in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province Sunday, April 12, 2020. Chinese regulators say ventilators, masks and other supplies being exported to fight the coronavirus will be subject to quality inspections following complaints shoddy or substandard goods were being sold abroad. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Pope Francis leaves at the end of Easter Sunday Mass inside an empty St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Andreas Solaro/Pool Photo via AP)

Archbishop Timothy Dolan, right, delivers his homily over empty pews as he leads an Easter Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Due to coronavirus concerns, no congregants were allowed to attend the Mass but it was broadcast live on a local TV station. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A man wearing a face mask delivers eggs to Christians before a drive-in worship service to celebrate an Easter at a public parking lot in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 12, 2020. A church decided to hold their service with drive-in worship service as a part of precaution against the new coronavirus.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A Red Cross member distributes a face mask to a man to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus at a local market Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Myttha, Myanmar. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo)

Two residents sit outside a closed church in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Religious public services services have been stopped to limit the spread of coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Patrick Ngugi)

Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men participate in the Cohanim priestly caste blessing during the Jewish holiday of Passover at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem’s old city, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The Israeli government approved a tight quarantine of several areas of Jerusalem on Sunday, including the historic Old City, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city’s most susceptible neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

A Christian worshipper holds a palm frond outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem’s old city, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The Israeli government approved a tight quarantine of several areas of Jerusalem on Sunday, including the historic Old City, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city’s most susceptible neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

Bell ringers Patxi Martinez and Pedro Ros, right, wear face masks as they ring the bell at Santa Maria Cathedral in remembrance of those who have died from coronavirus, during Easter Sunday, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, April 12, 2020. COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the first major world leader to test positive for the virus, was released from the hospital after a week, though he is not immediately returning to work. He thanked two nurses at his London hospital who stood by his bedside for 48 hours “when things could have gone either way.”

The strangeness of this Easter was evident at the Vatican. St. Peter’s Square, where tens of thousands would normally gather to hear Pope Francis, was empty of crowds, ringed by police barricades. Francis celebrated Easter Mass inside the largely vacant basilica,

In his address, the pope called for global solidarity to confront the “epochal challenge” of the pandemic. He urged political leaders to give hope and opportunity to the millions laid off work.

Worldwide, families who normally would attend church in their Easter best and later gather for festive meals instead were hunkered down at home. Police checkpoints in Europe and outside closed churches elsewhere left the faithful with few worship options other than watching services online or on TV.

In the United States, some pastors vowed to proceed with in-person services despite state or local bans on large gatherings. In Louisville, Kentucky, On Fire Christian Church received the go-ahead from a federal judge to hold a drive-in Easter service despite the mayor’s effort to stop it.

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, planned to watch an online service led by the Rev. Robert Jeffress of the Southern Baptist megachurch First Baptist Dallas. The pastor, a staunch ally of the president, mentioned Trump in his remarks,

“We are going to get through this crisis with your continued strong leadership and the power of God,” Jeffress said.

In their own Easter message, the Trumps paid tribute to the medical professionals, first responders and other essential workers striving to combat the pandemic.

In New York City, now its epicenter in the U.S., members of churches from across the city sang “Christ the Lord is Risen Today” from their balconies and windows.

“Even if you didn’t hear everyone, God heard everyone,” said Kathy Keller, of Reedemer Presbyterian Church, who helped organize the event online.

In Europe, countries used roadblocks, fines and other tactics to keep people from traveling over an Easter weekend with beautiful spring weather. The Italian government said weekend police patrols resulted in more than 12,500 people being sanctioned and 150 facing criminal charges for allegedly violating lockdown measures.

As hard-hit countries like Italy and Spain see reduced daily virus infections and deaths, economic pressures are mounting to loosen the tight restrictions on daily life.

Southern Europe and the United States, whose death toll of over 20,600 is now the world’s highest, have been the recent focal points of the pandemic. But coronavirus hot spots have been shifting constantly and new concerns are rising in Japan, Turkey and Britain, where the death toll surpassed 10,000.

Uncertainties loomed about the months ahead, with a top European Union official suggesting people hold off on making any summer vacation plans.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told his compatriots in a rare televised address: “Every one of you has changed his life radically; every one of you has saved human lives in doing so and is saving more every day.”

Some European nations started tentative moves to ease their shutdowns. Spain, which on Sunday reported its lowest daily growth in infections in three weeks, will allow workers in some nonessential industries to return to factories and construction sites Monday.

Churches in Spain rang their bells at noon to echo the pope’s message of comfort to the victims of the pandemic and to offer hope.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte thanked people for their sacrifices and acknowledged that many families are celebrating Easter with empty places at the table. “Together, we will make it,” Conte he said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.

More than 1.79 million infections have been reported and 110,000 people have died worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has the highest numbers, with over 530,000 confirmed cases. The figures certainly understate the true size and toll of the pandemic, due to limited testing, uneven counting of the dead and some governments’ desire to play down the extent of outbreaks.

While some nations think about a pandemic exit strategy, others are dealing with alarming rises in infections or deaths.

Turkey took many by surprise Friday evening by imposing a 48-hour curfew in 31 cities, including Ankara and Istanbul, prompting a rush to grocery stores. The country had previously imposed a curfew on those under 20 and over 65, exempting most of the workforce in its beleaguered economy.

In Britain, where the death toll passed the 10,000 mark, Johnson paid an emotional tribute to the National Health Service workers who treated him ahead of his release Sunday from St. Thomas’ Hospital in London. He spent a week in the hospital, including three nights in the intensive care unit.

“I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life,” said Johnson, 55, in his first public statement since he was moved from intensive care Thursday. His office said he will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s country home.

In the United States, about half the deaths are in the New York metropolitan area, but hospitalizations are slowing in the state and other indicators suggest that lockdowns and social distancing are “flattening the curve” of infections.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the economy in parts of the country could be allowed to reopen as early as next month.

While he said there’s no light switch that will be clicked to turn everything back, he told CNN’s “State of the Union” that “rolling re-entry” will be required based on the status of the pandemic in various parts of the country.

New York state reported 783 more deaths, for a total of over 8,600. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the daily number of deaths is stabilizing, “but stabilizing at a horrific rate.”

In the Midwest, pockets of contagion have alarmed local leaders and led to stricter enforcement.

Nearly 300 inmates at the Cook County Jail in Chicago have tested positive and two have died. The county has set up a temporary morgue that can take more than 2,000 bodies.

Winfield reported from Rome. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed.