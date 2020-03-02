Sen. Amy Klobuchar ends Democratic presidential campaign, plans to endorse Joe Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is ending her Democratic presidential campaign and is set to endorse Joe Biden.
Her campaign says she is flying to Dallas and plans to join Biden at his rally Monday night. Klobuchar was the second presidential candidate to exit the race in less than 24 hours, following Pete Buttigieg’s departure late Sunday. Their decisions reflect an urgent push among moderates to consolidate behind Biden as a counter to progressive rival Bernie Sanders.
Klobuchar outlasted several better-known and better-funded Democrats, thanks to a better-than-expected third-place finish in New Hampshire. But she couldn’t turn that into success elsewhere.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Major generic pharmaceutical company admits to antitrust crimes
- Kanawha health officials meet with community leaders to plan for potential COVID-19 outbreak
- Reaction to viral ‘Subway Sally’ video inspires New Mexico teen who shared it to take action
- Salato Wildlife Center reopening this week in Kentucky
- Supreme Court will decide the fate of Obama health care law
- Here’s your shopping list to be prepared for a Coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus death toll climbs to 6 in U.S. as viral crisis eases in China
- Jack Welch, the GE chief who became a superstar, has died
- Five key questions ahead of critical Super Tuesday primaries
- Mayor of Ohio capital city returns speech sponsorship gifts