Andre Aciman, Tayari Jones releasing audio-only stories

This combination of photos shows cover art for Audible books, from left, “Everyone’s Happy” by Rufi Thorpe, “The Gentleman from Peru” by Andre Aciman, “The Getaway” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen and “Half Light” by Tayari Jones, books that are available exclusively on Audible. (Audible via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — New fiction from Andre Aciman, Tayari Jones and Rufi Thorpe will be available this summer as audiobooks only.

The producer-distributor Audible announced Monday that Jones’ “Half Light” and Aciman’s “The Gentleman from Peru” will be among five original stories going on sale in August. The others are “The Getaway,” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen; Courtney Maum’s “This is Not Your Fault,” which tells of a couple divorcing during the current pandemic; and Thorpe’s “Everyone’s Happy.”

Narrators include Bahni Turpin, who has performed the audio editions of “The Hate U Give” and “The Underground Railroad,” for “Half Light,” and “House of Cards” star Kate Mara for “The Getaway.”

Michael Lewis, Jeffery Deaver and Robert Caro are among the many other writers who in recent years have released works exclusively for audio, one of publishing’s fastest growing markets.