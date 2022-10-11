(NEXSTAR) – Angela Lansbury, the beloved actress who starred in “Murder, She Wrote” and various Broadway shows has died, her family confirmed in a statement to multiple outlets. She was 96.

Lansbury’s family says she “died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles” on Tuesday. She would have turned 97 on Sunday, Oct. 16.

The London-born actress is well known for multiple roles, including the voice of Mrs. Potts in Disney’s animated “Beauty and the Beast,” Elvis Presley’s mother in “Blue Hawaii,” the PBS miniseries “Little Women,” and Jessica Fletcher in “Murder, She Wrote.”

According to her IMDb page, her more recent roles included appearances in “Buttons, A New Musical Film,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” and “The Grinch,” all of which were released in 2018.

Lansbury won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances and a lifetime achievement award. She earned Academy Award nominations as supporting actress for two of her first three films, “Gaslight” (1945) and “The Picture of Dorian Gray” (1946), and was nominated again in 1962 for “The Manchurian Candidate” and her deadly portrayal of a Communist agent and the title character’s mother.

Her stardom came in middle age when she became the hit of the New York theater, winning Tony Awards for “Mame” (1966), “Dear World” (1969), “Gypsy” (1975) and “Sweeney Todd” (1979).

But Lansbury’s widest fame began in 1984 when she launched “Murder, She Wrote” on CBS. Based loosely on Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple stories, the series centered on Jessica Fletcher, a middle-aged widow and former substitute school teacher living in the seaside village of Cabot Cove, Maine. She had achieved notice as a mystery novelist and amateur sleuth.

Though nominated 12 times for her leading role in “Murder, She Wrote,” Lansbury never received an Emmy. She was, however, inducted into the TV Hall of Fame in 1996.

Lansbury appeared in more than 100 movies and TV shows during her extensive career, which began in the 1940s, IMDb shows. She received six Golden Globes, a People’s Choice Award, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and multiple other awards and nominations.

In 2014, Queen Elizabeth II made Lansbury a Dame in honor of her accomplishments as an actress, Sky News reports.

Lansbury married Richard Cromwell when she was 19, but the couple later divorced. She then married British actor Peter Shaw in 1949, People reports, and they had two children, Deidre and Anthony. Shaw later died in 2003.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.