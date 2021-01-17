Another Tennessee man charged with breaching US Capitol

Blake Austin Reed, 35, arrested in connection to the Capitol Riots (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) — Federal authorities say another Tennessee man has been charged with participating in the raid at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

FBI agents on Sunday arrested 35-year-old Blake Austin Reed of Nashville. He’s charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

An initial court appearance for Reed is scheduled for Tuesday in Nashville.

The FBI says a profile picture on several social media accounts shows a man believed to be Reed smiling and wearing ski goggles and a respirator alongside another man inside the Capitol.