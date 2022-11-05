ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The bodies of three more migrants have been found in the western Aegean Sea near where an overloaded sailboat smuggling dozens of people to Europe sank in rough seas this week, Greek authorities said Saturday, raising the death toll to 26.

A coast guard statement said the number of survivors so far remains at 12, which leaves another 31 people reported missing from Tuesday’s accident in a dangerous strait between the Greek islands of Evia and Andros.

The dead include five children. Two of the 12 survivors have been arrested on suspicion of working for the smuggling gang that had organized the voyage from Turkey.

The survivors — who were all men — said the vessel had departed from around Izmir in western Turkey with 68 people on board, and capsized before sinking in high seas.