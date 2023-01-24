NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One of Mardi Gras’ signature carnival krewes will be led this year by actor and comedian Adam Devine.

Devine, of Waterloo, Iowa, will reign as Bacchus LIV, king of the 2023 Krewe of Bacchus, which will roll through the streets of New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 19. Mardi Gras culminates on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Devine is most recognized for his portrayal of Bumper in the films “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2,” as well as the television series “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.” Devine is also well known for his television sitcom roles in “Modern Family” and HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones.”

The theme of Bacchus’ 54th parade is “Throw Me Something, Mister!” It will feature 21 theme floats, including Mr. Potato Head, Mr. Coffee and Mr. Mardi Gras.

Restaurateur Owen Edward “Pip” Brennan Jr. founded the Krewe of Bacchus in 1968 as a way to expand the Mardi Gras experience by staging a parade on the Sunday before Mardi Gras, having a national celebrity king and inviting riders from across the country to participate. In 1969, Bacchus was the first Krewe to parade super floats — extended or double-decker structures — through the French Quarter.

Previous Bacchus monarchs include Josh Duhamel, Robin Thicke, Andy Garcia, Drew Brees, JK Simmons, Anthony Mackie, Nicolas Cage, Kirk Douglas, Bob Hope, Charleston Heston and Perry Como.