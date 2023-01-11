LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne will be honored at the Recording Academy’s second annual Black Music Collective event during Grammy week next month.

The academy announced Wednesday that the three Grammy winners and executive Sylvia Rhone will receive the Global Impact Award for their personal achievements in the music industry. The event will be held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, ahead of the Grammy Awards on Feb. 5.

“I am so thrilled to honor and celebrate these four giants in the music industry,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. “Last year’s inaugural event was such a highlight during Grammy week and now with Dre, Missy, Wayne and Sylvia there to pay tribute to this year, it’s definitely going to be another night to remember. I continue to be proud of the work of our Black Music Collective as it’s (a) vital part of what we do here at the academy.”

Black Music Collective is a group created in 2020 of prominent music industry leaders — including honorary chairs John Legend, Jimmy Jam and Quincy Jones — who are looking to find ways to drive Black representation and inclusion.

Last year, Legend, MC Lyte and D-Nice were honored. The event also highlights LVRN, a Black-founded record label that has built a roster that includes 6lack, D.R.A.M., Westside Boogie and Summer Walker.

Dr. Dre, a seven-time Grammy winner, has produced big hits for Jay-Z, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Nas and 50 Cent. He won his first Emmy for his Super Halftime performance with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lamar and 50 Cent.

Elliott is a four-time Grammy winner who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019. She broke through with her debut album “Supa Dupa Fly” and has collaborated with several top music acts including Aaliyah, Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Ciara, Lil’ Kim, J. Cole, Busta Rhymes and Chris Brown.

Lil Wayne, who has won five Grammys, has a variety of massive hits including “Lollipop” feat. Static Major and “A Milli.” He also helped ignite the careers of Drake, Nicki Minaj and Tyga.

Rhone has been regarded as one of the most influential music executives in the industry. She made history in 1994 when she was named chairman and CEO of Elektra Entertainment Group. At the time, the promotion made her the only African American and first-ever woman to hold the titles.