A preliminary review of side effects from popular drugs used to treat diabetes and obesity shows no link with suicidal thoughts or actions, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

But the agency also said officials cannot definitively rule out that “a small risk may exist” and that they’ll continue to look into reports regarding more than a dozen drugs, including Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro. Patients taking the drugs should report any concerns to health care providers, the FDA said.

The review follows a recent federally funded study that showed that people taking semaglutide, the medication in Ozempic and Wegovy, had a lower risk of suicidal thoughts than those taking other drugs to treat obesity and diabetes. The review came after European regulators said they were investigating anecdotal reports that people taking semaglutide had thoughts of self-harm.

“Our preliminary evaluation has not found evidence that use of these medicines causes suicidal thoughts or actions,” the FDA report said.

The agency is analyzing reports related to more than a dozen drugs approved since 2005 that are known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. The medications help control blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of heart disease in people with type 2 diabetes. Some of the drugs are also used to help people with obesity or who are overweight shed pounds.

