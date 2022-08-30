This image released by Netflix shows Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.” (Netflix via AP)

A rundown of notable films coming out this fall. All dates are theatrical release unless otherwise noted.

September 9

“Barbarian” (20th Century Studios): A young woman (Georgina Campbell) arrives at her Detroit Airbnb only to find the house double booked and a mysterious man staying there.

“Pinocchio” (Disney+, streaming Sept. 8): The first of two upcoming “Pinocchio” film (Guillermo del Toro will have one later this year for Netflix), is by Robert Zemeckis and features Tom Hanks voicing Geppetto.

September 16

“The Woman King” (Sony Pictures): In Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical epic, Viola Davis stars as the general of the Agojie, an all-female warrior army who protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century.

“Blonde” (Netflix): Andrew Dominik’s adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.

“Moonage Daydream” (Neon): Documentary filmmaker Brett Morgen explores the life and music of David Bowie.

“God’s Country” (IFC Films): Thandiwe Newton stars in a thriller about a grieving college professor’s escalating feud with two hunters in rural, mountainous terrain.

“Pearl” (A24): Ti West’s sequel to “X,” a slasher standout released earlier this year, picks up the backstory of that film’s aged antagonist (Mia Goth).

“See How They Run” (Searchlight): A whodunit set in 1950s London, with Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody and David Oyelowo.

“The Silent Twins” (Focus): Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance star as twins from the only Black family in a small town in Wales who are sent to a psychiatric hospital.

“A Jazzman’s Blues” (Netflix): A love story told across decades set against a backdrop of racism and music in the Deep South, written and directed by Tyler Perry.

September 23

“Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros.): Olivia Wilde directs and co-stars in this psychological thriller about a couple (Florence Pugh, Harry Styles) living in a strange, closed-off Palm Springs community.

“Catherine Called Birdy” (Amazon): Lena Dunham directs this medieval comedy, an adaptation of Karen Cushman’s 1994 novel, about a 14-year-old girl (Bella Ramsey) whose lord father (Andrew Scott) is preparing to marry her off for money.

“Sidney” (Apple TV+, in theaters and streaming): A documentary about the late Sidney Poitier, produced by Oprah Winfrey.

September 30

“Bros” (Universal): Billy Eichner stars and co-writes the first gay rom-com from a major studio, directed by Nicholas Stoller and produced by Judd Apatow.

“Hocus Pocus 2” (Disney+, streaming): Twenty-nine years after the original, the Sanderson Sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) are inadvertently resurrected.

“Smile” (Paramount): In Parker Finn’s directorial debut, a doctor’s mind begins to turn on her after a patient’s death.

“God’s Creatures” (A24): Emily Watson stars as a mother torn between covering for her son (Paul Mescal) and turning him in after an allegation of sexual abuse is made against him.

October 7

“TAR” (Focus Features): Writer-director Todd Field (“Little Children”) directs Cate Blanchett as a renowned composer named Lydia Tár.

“Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” (Sony Pictures): A live-action adaptation of the children’s book first published in 1965, with a CGI crocodile.

“Amsterdam” (20th Century Studios): David O. Russell’s latest centers on a 1930s murder mystery with an ensemble including Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington.

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon): Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winner gathers a variety of characters together on a luxury cruise ship that ends in a disaster that erases class distinctions.

“The Redeem Team” (Netflix, streaming): A documentary following the U.S. men’s basketball team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

October 14

“Halloween Ends” (Universal, in theaters and streaming on Peacock): The 13th installment in the “Halloween” franchise, directed by David Gordon Green and starring Jamie Lee Curtis.

“Till” (MGM): Chinonye Chukwu’s drama follows Mamie Till-Mobley’s pursuit of justice after the 1955 lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Louis Till.

“White Bird: A Wonder Story” (Lionsgate): A spinoff of 2017’s “Wonder,” based on the 2019 graphic novel by R.J. Palacio.

“Decision to Leave” (Mubi): South Korean director Park Chan-wook’s latest is a knotty noir thriller juggling a love story and a murder investigation.

“Piggy” (Magnet Releasing; in theaters and on VOD) A Spanish thriller about a bullied young girl who discovers that a kidnapper is abducting her tormentors.

October 21

“Black Adam” (Warner Bros.): Dwayne Johnson stars as the D.C. Comics superhero.

“Ticket to Paradise” (Universal Pictures): Julia Roberts and George Clooney play two divorced parents who travel to Bali to sabotage their daughter’s wedding plans.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures): Martin McDonagh reteams the stars of his “In Bruges,” Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, as two longtime friends in rural Ireland who fall out.

“My Policeman” (Amazon): Harry Styles stars as a gay policeman in 1950s Brighton, England, who falls in love with a museum curator (David Dawson) after marrying a school teacher (Emma Corrin).

“Wendell & Wild” (Netflix): Henry Selick, the maker of “Coraline” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” returns with a new spooky stop-motion animated film co-written with Jordan Peele. The title characters, a pair of demon brothers, are voiced by Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

“Descendant” (Netflix): Margaret Brown’s documentary chronicles the discovery of the last-known slave ship to arrive on American shores, the Clotilda, and its effect on its descendants in Mobile, Alabama.

“Raymond and Ray” (Apple TV+, streaming): Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor play half-brothers reunited by their father’s funeral.

“Aftersun” (A24): Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells’ directorial debut stars newcomer Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal on a father-daughter vacation in Turkey.

“The School For Good and Evil” (Netflix, streaming Oct. 19): Paul Feig directs this fantasy based on Soman Chainani’s 2013 novel.

“The Good Nurse” (Netflix, Oct. 19): Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain star in this based-on-a-true-story thriller about a serial-killer nurse.

October 28

“Prey for the Devil” (Lionsgate): A supernatural thriller with exorcisms, nuns and a battle for the soul of a young girl.

“Armageddon Time” (Focus): Filmmaker James Gray’s latest draws from his upbringing in 1980s Queens. With Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong.

“Call Jane” (Roadside Attractions): Phyllis Nagy, screenwriter of “Carol,” directs this drama about a 1960s housewife (Elizabeth Banks) who joins the Jane Collective, an underground women’s rights movement that helped women obtain abortions when they were illegal.

“Holy Spider” (Utopia): In Ali Abbasi’s based-on-a-true-story Iranian serial-killer thriller, a female journalist (Zar Amir-Ebrahimi) trails a man targeting sex workers.

November 4

“Enola Holmes 2” (Netflix, streaming): Millie Bobby Brown returns as the teenage sister to Sherlock Holmes in this sequel.

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix): Alejandro González Iñárritu’s first feature since “The Revenant” stars Daniel Giménez Cacho as a Mexican journalist.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Roku, streaming): Daniel Radcliffe stars as “Weird” Al Yankovic in this comic biopic, co-written by Yankovic, himself.

“Good Night Oppy” (Amazon): A documentary about the Mars rovers.

November 11

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney): A sequel to the 2018 smash Marvel movie that carries on the story of Wakanda after the death of star Chadwick Boseman.

“The Fabelmans” (Universal): Said to be one of Steven Spielberg’s most personal films, this coming-of-age drama is a semi-autobiographical tale about growing in post-WWII Arizona and discovering cinema.

“The Son” (Sony Pictures Classics): Florian Zeller’s follow-up to 2020’s “The Father” is about a 17-year-old (Zen McGrath) who moves in with his divorced dad (Hugh Jackman).

November 18

“She Said” (Universal): Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, The New York Times journalists whose reporting helped expose Harvey Weinstein.

“The Inspection” (A24): A young gay marine (Jeremy Pope) endures violent hazing during boot camp in Elegance Bratton’s drama, inspired by the director’s own experience.

“Slumberland” (Netflix, streaming): Jason Momoa leads Francis Lawrence’s sci-fi action adventure, adapted from the comic strip “Little Nemo in Slumberland.”

“The Menu” (Searchlight Pictures): Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult play a couple who travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant presided over by a chef (Ralph Fiennes) where more than food is on the menu.

“In Her Hands” (Netflix, in theaters and streaming Nov. 16): A documentary, executive produced by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, about Zarifa Ghafari, who at 26 became one of Afghanistan’s first female mayors.

November 23

“Bones and All” (MGM): Director Luca Guadagnino reunites with “Call Me By Your Name” star Timothée Chalamet in this romantic horror film about two cannibal lovers (Taylor Russell, Chalamet) on a 1980s road trip.

“Devotion” (Sony Pictures): Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell star as celebrated wingmen flying for the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

“White Noise” (Netflix, Nov. 25): Noah Baumbach’s adapts Don DeLillo’s classic 1985 novel, with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.

“Strange World” (Disney): A Walt Disney Animation Studios original and ode to science-fiction about a family of space explorers.

“Nanny” (Amazon): Anna Diop stars a recently emigrated Senegalese woman who, while caring for the daughter of wealthy New York couple, is haunted by the son she left behind in Africa.