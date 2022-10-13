KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine and Russia say 20 soldiers on both sides have been released as part of a prisoner exchange, 40 soldiers in all.

“As a result of the negotiation process on the exchange today, 20 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Kyiv regime,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

The soldiers are being provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance and would soon be taken to the Ministry of Defense’s medical facilities for treatment and rehabilitation.

Ukraine also said its 20 soldiers have been freed from captivity in Olenivka, in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. They are now undergoing medical checkups.

The head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Andriy Yermak, vowed on Telegram: “We will bring everyone back.”

It is relatively rare for Russia to speak publicly about POW swaps. The last large-scale exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, involving nearly 300 people, took place at the end of September.

PARIS – A day after he promised to send Ukraine more weapons, French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called on his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to “stop this war” and respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

France will soon deliver more cannons, radar and anti-aircraft missiles to help protect Ukraine from drone and missiles strikes, Macron told TV broadcaster France 2 on Wednesday evening.

Macron emphasized on Thursday that the arms shipments are aimed at “helping Ukraine to resist on its own soil, never to attack Russia.”

“We do not want a world war,” he said in a Twitter post.

The French president who had tried hard to prevent the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine and travelled to Moscow to talk Putin out of the war, insists that dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv should resume despite recent escalation on the battlefield.

“I hope as soon as possible … there will be peace discussion with Ukraine on one side, and Russia on the other,” Macron said.

BRUSSELS — Ukrainian entries dominated Thursday’s shortlist to win European Union’s top human rights prize.

The Christian Democrat, Socialist and Liberal groups, the three biggest within the European parliament, all nominated the people of Ukraine as their choice to win the Sakharov Prize this year for their resistance to the Russian invasion.

On top of that, the conservative ECR group specifically named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as their favorite for his endurance and defense of his people.

The overwhelming support for the Ukraine cause reduced other nominees to outsiders, including Brazil environmental activist Sonia Guajajara and imprisoned WikiLeaks activist Julian Assange.

If Ukraine wins, it would be the second straight year that the EU would send a political message to the Kremlin with the Sakharov Prize, after imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny won it last year.

The winner of the prize will be announced Wednesday and the 50,000-euro prize will be awarded during the Dec. 14 session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

VELYKA OLEKSANDRIVKA, Ukraine – In this small town in southern Ukraine that has been retaken in a Ukrainian counteroffensive, signs of Russian occupation and fighting are clearly visible.

The village is in the Kherson region, which Moscow illegally annexed following referendums described as sham by Ukraine and the West. Now wrestled away from Russia’s hold, the town is fraction of what it used to be.

Bridges have been blasted into pieces and blackened vehicles are left on damaged roads. Public buildings and private homes bear the scars of shelling. Tattered Ukrainian blue and yellow flags flew outside of municipal centers – sign of defiance against the Russian occupiers.

Ukraine recaptured the town of some 7,000 people a week ago, but residents say they are still struggling to recover from the occupation. Constant threat of shelling and the fear of Russian soldiers breaking into homes and demanding information about Ukraine’s army were unbearable, said Oleksandr Soltan, 58.

Tetyana Patsuk’s house was struck a month ago during the fighting, and turned into a pile of rubble. Her living room sofa could still be seen sticking out from under the debris.

“It’s a disaster,” the 72-year-old woman said. “I’ve been crying for a month. I am still shocked. I can’t recover from that feeling that I have lost everything now … and that’s it. I was left with nothing. All the clothes are here, everything!”

Patsuk’s basement was used as a shelter for her and some of her neighbors during the heaviest bombardments.

“There is no house which was not damaged by them (Russians), everything here, everything,” she said.

ASTANA, Kazakhstan – Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed turning Turkey into a gas hub for Europe after deliveries were halted through the Nord Stream pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany.

Putin floated the idea to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting Thursday on the sidelines of a regional summit in Kazakhstan.

There was no immediate comment from Erdogan. Putin’s spokesman Dimitry Peskov said that Turkey has reacted positively to the idea.

Plunging Russian gas supplies have caused prices to soar, driving inflation, pressuring governments to help ease the pain of sky-high energy bills for households and businesses and raising fears of rationing and recession.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine has received $1.3 billion in additional emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday.

He said on Telegram that the funds would be used “to finance priority needs: strengthening defense capabilities, paying pensions, social programs and supporting the economy”.

According to Shmyhal, the IMF has given Ukraine $2.7 billion since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion on February 24, and will shortly begin work with Ukraine on “preparing a special new program that will start next year.”

Kremlin-backed authorities in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, illegally annexed by Moscow last month, announced on Thursday that separatist troops together with the Russian army have retaken two settlements, Opytne and Ivanhrad.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials on the development.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties last month absorbing Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions into Russia in defiance of international law.

The annexation followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” in Ukraine that the Ukrainian government and the West have dismissed as a sham. The Russian military has struggled to control the new territory as Ukraine pushed its counteroffensive deeper into the occupied areas.

BRUSSELS — NATO’s secretive Nuclear Planning Group met Thursday as the military alliance presses ahead with plans to hold a nuclear exercise next week as concerns deepen over President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that he will use any means necessary to defend Russian territory.

Defense ministers led the session, which usually happens once or twice a year, at NATO headquarters in Brussels. It comes against a backdrop of high tension as some NATO allies, led by the U.S., supply Ukraine with advanced weapons and munitions to defend itself against Russian aerial attacks.

NATO is keeping a wary eye on Russia’s movements, but has so far seen no change in its nuclear posture.

But additional uncertainty comes from the fact that Russia is also due to hold its own nuclear exercises soon, possibly at the same time as NATO or just after, according to NATO diplomats. That could complicate the 30-country military organization’s reading of the war and of Moscow’s intentions.

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country is determined to ensure the “strengthening and continuation” of U.N. and Turkish-brokered deals that led to the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports and allows Russia to ship fertilizers.

Erdogan made the comments at the start of a meeting Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of regional summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

He said the focus is on the transportation of grain and fertilizer, “in other words, the strengthening and the continuation of the Istanbul agreement.”

The Turkish leader said “We are determined to transport Russia’s grain and fertilizer to underdeveloped countries through Turkey,” adding that Ankara and Moscow could jointly designate the countries the products would go to.

MOSCOW — Russian officials say Ukrainian forces have shelled a western region inside Russia near the border with Ukraine.

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said Thursday Ukrainian attacks damaged a residential building in the city of Belgorod – the region’s administrative center – while an unexploded projectile landed on a school sports ground.

Vyacheslav Gladkov said a nearby village was also shelled but there were no injuries.

The reports of shelling within Russia came as the speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament threatened an even tougher response to what he describes as Kyiv’s “terror attacks.”

Russia on Monday sent a barrage of missile strikes across Ukraine in retaliation for what President Vladimir Putin said was a Ukrainian “terrorist” action that blew up the Kerch Bridge that links the annexed Crimea to Russia.

Parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on Telegram that Russia struck more than 70 energy facilities in Ukraine this week and that the “response will be even tougher” if Ukrainian attacks continue.

Volodin added that “All the organizers and perpetrators of the terrorist attacks must be found, those who resist must be destroyed.”

BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has renewed a pledge to keep up weapons deliveries and other support for Ukraine for “as long as it takes.”

Scholz’s comments in a video message Thursday to the Progressive Governance Summit i Berlin echoed a statement earlier this week by leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers, which Germany currently chairs.

Scholz said Germany will “continue our support for as long as it takes, for as long as that support is needed to fend off Russia’s abhorrent aggression” and that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear “this war is not only about Ukraine.”

The German leader said they consider the war to be part of “a crusade against liberal democracy, a crusade against a rules-based international order, a crusade against freedom and progress, a crusade against our way of life and a crusade against what Putin calls the collective West — he means all of us.”

BRUSSELS — Germany’s defense minister says 15 countries have agreed to move ahead with plans for an improved European air defense system.

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO defense ministers that a letter of intent was signed Thursday to organize joint procurement for the so-called European Sky Shield, under German coordination.

She didn’t list the other countries involved. German news agency dpa reported that representatives of the U.K., Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania and Slovenia attended the signing ceremony.

Lambrecht said that “we are open to everyone who wants to participate inside NATO,” and there is interest on the part of more countries. There has been no decision yet on what system will be used.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in late August that Germany plans to invest heavily in its air defense in the coming years and the system would be designed so that European neighbors can join.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s presidential office says 13 people have been killed and 37 others wounded in the past 24 hours as the result of Russian attacks throughout the country.

Rescuers going through the rubble following Russia’s attack on the southern city of Mykolaiv have found a man who died under the rubble.

Local authorities say a Russian missile hit a river boat station, killing a worker there.

Numerous villages in the region were also shelled, leaving many houses damaged but no apparent casualties.

Also Thursday, the local administrator in the Zaporizhzhia region says Russian attacks killed one person there and wounded over a dozen, while also damaging civilian infrastructure and buildings.

KYIV, Ukraine – Ukraine says it has shot down six Iranian-made drones in the south of the country which were also used for attacks in the Kyiv region on Thursday morning.

Ukrainian forces downed overnight the Shahed-136 drones above Odesa and Mykolaiv, the Air Force Command of Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

In Kyiv, the drones hit an infrastructure object for three times early on Thursday, officials said. The attack caused a fire but no casualties, regional Gov. Oleksii Kuleba said.

Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance says Russian forces have invited instructors from Iran to help them operate the Shahed-136. The center, created by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, says the Iranian instructors are based in occupied regions of Kherson and Crimea where they conduct training of the Russian troops.

BRUSSELS — Britain says that it will provide missiles for advanced NASAM anti-aircraft systems that the Pentagon plans to send to Ukraine in coming weeks.

Britain is also sending hundreds of additional aerial drones for information gathering and logistics support, plus 18 more howitzer artillery guns, the U.K. defense secretary said Thursday.

Ben Wallace says “these weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defense alongside the U.S. NASAMS.”

The systems, which Kyiv has long wanted, will provide medium- to long-range defense against missile attacks.

The offer comes as NATO defense ministers meet in Brussels, aiming to help bolster Ukraine’s aerial defenses after a widespread Russian assault across the country early this week.

Germany is sending four IRIS-T air defense systems, while France has promised more artillery, anti-aircraft systems and missiles. The Netherlands will send missiles, and Canada said it would give about $50 million more in military aid, including winter equipment, drone cameras and satellite communications.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian officials say Russia has shelled the southern city of Mykolaiv with S-300 missiles, destroying a five-story apartment building.

Mykolaiv regional governor Vitali Kim said an 11-year-old boy was pulled out alive Thursday after six hours under the rubble, while rescuers are searching for seven more people.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said the building’s top two floors were completely destroyed in a single strike and the rest of the building was left in rubble.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early Thursday, officials said, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row following Russia’s massive, deadly assault across the country earlier this week.

Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike occurred around Ukraine’s capital city. It wasn’t yet clear if there were any casualties.