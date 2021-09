CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Police say to be on the lookout for four juvenile males that escaped from the Robert Shell Juvenile Center in Barboursville.

According to the Barboursville Police Department's official Facebook page, the boys were last seen around the I-64 area and Big Ben Bowen Highway around 3:30 p.m. All four juveniles were last seen wearing gray sweat pants and maroon shirts.