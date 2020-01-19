AP visits immigration courts across US, finds nonstop chaos

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, detainees lay on their bunks in their pod at the Stewart Detention Center, in Lumpkin, Ga. The rural town is about 140 miles southwest of Atlanta and right next to the Georgia-Alabama state line. The town’s 1,172 residents are outnumbered by the roughly 1,650 male detainees that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said were being held in the detention center in late November. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

In this Nov. 21, 2019, photo Audencio Lopez, center, who crossed the border illegally as a teenager in 1997, is seated with two of his children, Anaias, 12, left, and Mercy, 8, right, during an interview with The Associated Press, at their home in Lynn, Mass. After going through the immigration court process for seven years, Lopez was told at a court hearing this past fall that the government won’t oppose granting him a visa due to his “exemplary” record and community service. But Lopez admits the family’s joy is tempered by uncertainty because his wife’s immigration status remains unresolved. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

In this Nov. 21, 2019, photo Audencio Lopez, center, who crossed the border illegally as a teenager in 1997, is seated with two of his children, Anaias, 12, left, and Mercy, 8, right, during an interview with The Associated Press, at their home in Lynn, Mass. After going through the immigration court process for seven years, Lopez was told at a court hearing this past fall that the government won’t oppose granting him a visa due to his “exemplary” record and community service. But Lopez admits the family’s joy is tempered by uncertainty because his wife’s immigration status remains unresolved. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

In this Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 photo Audencio Lopez, a 39-year-old native of Guatemala, is interviewed by a reporter from The Associated Press at his home in Lynn, Mass. After going through the immigration court process for seven years, Lopez was told at a court hearing this past fall that the government won’t oppose granting him a visa due to his “exemplary” record and community service. But Lopez admits the family’s joy is tempered by uncertainty because his wife’s immigration status remains unresolved. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

In this Nov. 15, 2019, photo, Crystal Sandoval, of El Paso, Texas-based Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, gives an asylum application workshop in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The attendants, mostly from Cuba, were sent to Mexico by U.S. immigration officials to wait while they apply for asylum. Living in Mexico makes it harder for them to find attorneys. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

In this Nov. 12, 2019, photo, attorney Nicholas Palazzo watches a presentation by a coworker at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, in El Paso, Texas. Pushpins on the map behind him mark the homlands of the center’s clients. Palazzo is one of about a dozen pro-bono lawyers in El Paso serving a population of 10,000 asylum seekers stuck in legal limbo in neighboring Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

In this Nov. 19, 2019, photo, asylum seekers from Central America and Cuba follow an Immigration and Customs Enforcement guard into the Richard C. White Federal Building in El Paso, Texas. They are some of the thousands of migrants forced to wait in Mexico pending their applications for asylum, and are only allowed into the U.S. for court hearings, in ICE custody. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

In this Nov. 22, 2019, photo, mechanic Miguel Borrayo works on a car in Ogden, Utah. Borrayo tried to find a lawyer to help him argue he should be allowed to stay in the country with his American-born children, despite lacking legal papers. But he was told it would cost up to $8,000 and he didn’t have a strong case. He was given a month to leave the country. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

In this Jan. 6, 2020, photo, Michael Navas Gomez, left, poses for a photo with his attorney, Joshua Greer at his office in Los Angeles. Navas Gomez, who was detained in a remote detention facility in Louisiana for five months, was lucky to have a lawyer who helped him navigate the immigration court system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

In this Nov. 15, 2019, photo, detainees walk through the halls at the Stewart Detention Center, in Lumpkin, Ga. The rural town is about 140 miles southwest of Atlanta and next to the Georgia-Alabama state line. The town’s 1,172 residents are outnumbered by the roughly 1,650 male detainees that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said were being held in the detention center in late November. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

In this Nov. 15, 2019, photo, a detainee transport van travels the rural road back to the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga. The rural town is about 140 miles southwest of Atlanta and next to the Georgia-Alabama state line. The town’s 1,172 residents are outnumbered by the roughly 1,650 male detainees that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said were being held in the detention center in late November. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

In this Nov. 15, 2019, a detainee bags personal items at the intake station at the Stewart Detention Center, in Lumpkin, Ga. The rural town is about 140 miles southwest of Atlanta and right next to the Georgia-Alabama state line. The town’s 1,172 residents are outnumbered by the roughly 1,650 male detainees that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said were being held in the detention center in late November. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Mail boxes for various departments line a hallway as detainees walk through the Stewart Detention Center, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Lumpkin, Ga. The rural town is about 140 miles southwest of Atlanta and next to the Georgia-Alabama state line. The town’s 1,172 residents are outnumbered by the roughly 1,650 male detainees that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said were being held in the detention center in late November. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, detainees lay on their bunks in their pod at the Stewart Detention Center, in Lumpkin, Ga. The rural town is about 140 miles southwest of Atlanta and right next to the Georgia-Alabama state line. The town’s 1,172 residents are outnumbered by the roughly 1,650 male detainees that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said were being held in the detention center in late November. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

The Stewart Detention Center is seen through the front gate, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Lumpkin, Ga. The rural town is about 140 miles southwest of Atlanta and next to the Georgia-Alabama state line. The town’s 1,172 residents are outnumbered by the roughly 1,650 male detainees that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said were being held in the detention center in late November. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

AP reporters visited immigration courts in 11 different cities from November 12, 2019 through November 22, 2019.;

U.S. (AP) – The nation’s immigration court system is shouldering crushing caseloads, chaos and confusion.

Dysfunctional for years, the system has grown worse following a surge in asylum seekers and the Trump administration’s crackdown on the southwest border and illegal immigration.

The AP visited immigration courts in 11 cities during a 10-day period in the fall, observing how massive caseloads and shifting policies have increased the turmoil.

There are now 1 million people with immigration court cases, with some fast-tracked through the system and others waiting years for hearings. Some will win asylum or legal residence, while many will be deported.