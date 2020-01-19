AP visits immigration courts across US, finds nonstop chaos

U.S. (AP) – The nation’s immigration court system is shouldering crushing caseloads, chaos and confusion.
Dysfunctional for years, the system has grown worse following a surge in asylum seekers and the Trump administration’s crackdown on the southwest border and illegal immigration.
The AP visited immigration courts in 11 cities during a 10-day period in the fall, observing how massive caseloads and shifting policies have increased the turmoil.
There are now 1 million people with immigration court cases, with some fast-tracked through the system and others waiting years for hearings. Some will win asylum or legal residence, while many will be deported.