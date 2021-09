GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The trajectory of the virus in Greenup County is not following the path local health officials had hoped for.

“We’re seeing cases rise, all around the state. They’re not leveling out as we would’ve hoped. Over the last couple of weeks, we thought we might start to see it level, but it’s still going up," says Chris Crum, public health director of the Greenup County Health Department.