Appeals court throws out another pipeline permit

FILE – This July 18, 2018, file photo, shows the Mountain Valley Pipeline route on Brush Mountain in Virginia. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)

ROANOKE, VA (AP) — For the second time in as many weeks a federal appeals court has thrown out a permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The Roanoke Times reports that in a written opinion Thursday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found “serious errors” with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s conclusion that the pipeline wouldn’t jeopardize endangered species in its path, specifically the Roanoke logperch and the candy darter.

The 303-mile pipeline would transport natural gas drilled from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations through West Virginia and Virginia.

Last week, the same panel shot down a permit that would have allowed the pipeline to pass through the Jefferson National Forest. Mountain Valley says it’s reviewing the decision.