Apple will pay up to $500 million on suit over slow iPhones

(CNN) – If you had an iPhone 6 or 7 before 2018, you could get some money back from Apple.

The company is settling a class action lawsuit claiming it purposely slowed down those iPhone models to make users think they needed newer, faster phones.

Under the deal, owners of certain iPhone models will be entitled to 25 dollars per device.

That could go up or down depending on how many claims are filed.

The payout is expected to cost Apple up to half a billion dollars.

Apple admitted back in 2017 that its software update did slow down older phones, but the company insisted it was to stop a battery problem that caused the phones to shut down.

Apple started offering to replace those batteries for 79 dollars a pop, which was later reduced to 29 dollars.