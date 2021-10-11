Argument over Alabama/Texas A&M game leads to fatal shooting

BESSEMER, AL (KWKT) – An argument over last weekend’s Alabama/Texas A&M game ended in a fatal shooting.

Police responded a home in north Bessemer, Alabama, Saturday night in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, a man was found in front of a home with several gunshot wounds to his torso.

The Bessemer Fire Department treated the man on scene. He was taken to a hospital in Birmingham where he died early Sunday morning. The shooter fled the scene on foot.

The suspect has been identified, but they are not in police custody. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Kealand Pickens, of Bessemer.

Officials say the two were arguing over which team was better in the Alabama/Texas A&M game, and the homeowner told both of them to leave. Once both were outside of the home, shots were fired. People inside the home went outside to investigate, and found the victim was shot, but still alive at that moment. He later died at the hospital.

Source: Bessemer Police Department