Arizona Governor says masks no longer required; Utah doing the same on April 10

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey released new COVID-19 guidelines Thursday that say masks and social distancing are no longer required.

The governor points out that the state has seen a decrease in cases over the past 10 weeks and distributed more than 3 million doses of the vaccine.

Arizona never issued a statewide mask mandate, but some local governments did. The new guidelines phase out those local mandates.

The new guidelines say masks are still encouraged, especially among those who are not vaccinated.

Gov. Ducey also relaxed large gatherings of 50 or more people saying they no longer needed government approval. Businesses are allowed to continue requiring masks and social distancing if owners chose to do so.

Utah will end its mask mandate on April 10. The governor has signed a bill that lays out the timeline to life some of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

However, a mask mandate will remain in place for schools and gatherings larger than 50 people. Businesses can also choose to require them.

New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Utah have been on a downward trend since January.