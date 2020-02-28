Arkansas deputies search for missing teen girl

WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR (KNWA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage girl.
Abigail Breslow, 17, was last seen on Jan. 14 at about 10 p.m. when she left her address near Greenland.
Police say she could be in the Fayetteville area, Alma area, Missouri, or headed to Chicago. She reportedly did not take her medications with her.
Breslow is 5’06 and approximately 190 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes.
She has a tattoo on her left hand of dots in a circle and a bar piercing on her upper-right cheek. Her nose is pierced.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 479-444-5712.
