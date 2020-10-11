Average US gas price falls to under $2.25/gallon

FILE – In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a worker cleans and sanitizes a pump at the Speedway gas station in Concord, N.H. U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as energy prices moderated after big gains in the previous two months.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CAMARILLO, CA (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell half a penny over the past two weeks to just under $2.25 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday prices may change a little in the coming days as hurricanes pummel the Gulf Coast, impacting oil production. Still, a decline in demand for gasoline because of the pandemic means there is plenty of petroleum available for motorists.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area at $3.36 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston at $1.78 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $2.50 a gallon, down a penny from two weeks earlier.

