Baby giraffe named ‘Burreaux’ after LSU’s star quarterback

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow inspired the name of the newest male giraffe at the zoo in the state’s capital city.

A public naming competition selected the name Burreaux for the giraffe calf born on Dec. 26. The spelling is a Cajun-inspired riff on Burrow’s last name. The Baton Rouge Zoo announced the selection Friday, saying the public chose the winning name from three options. Zoo staff took nominations for the names and narrowed them to the finalists. The public voted with donations. The zoo says it raised more than $2,000 that will go to its conservation efforts.

Facebook Post from BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo

Burrow is LSU’s most decorated quarterback, leading the Tigers to a national championship victory earlier this year.

