Baby koala’s name to bring “Hope” to those affected by Australia brushfires

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS) – On Thursday, the Miami Zoo announced the birth of a cute little koala named Hope in honor of those animals, many of them koalas, suffering from the Australia brush fires.
The koala, originally named Joey, was born on May 30, 2019, but only recently came out of its mother’s pouch. Zoo officials decided to change the name to provide some hope to all that are suffering in Australia. They say this is the first time in 28 years a koala has been born at the zoo.
Zoo officials say they are still unclear about the sex of Hope.
The Miami Zoo also announced they would be making a $10,000 donation to the Zoos Victoria Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.
